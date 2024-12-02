Microsoft Pay adds support for Masterpass by Mastercard

The service supports debit and credit cards from Mastercard, Visa, Discover, and American Express.

Users will have to link their Microsoft account with Masterpass. Once the account has been linked, payments can be made without re-entering payment information on authorised websites. The functionality is restricted to Microsoft Edge with no announcements about its availability on alternate browsers.

MasterCard announced the integration of Masterpass with Microsoft Pay (initially known as Wallet) in October 2016.