Microsoft offers app to enable ICO projects

The platform, created by UK-based Stratis Group, offers a web-based application that facilitates a secure payment route, which is used by participants to purchase ICO tokens ahead of the initial allocation. They pay with either Bitcoin or Strat, Stratis’ native token.

Moreover, Stratis has also integrated Changelly into its application, an add-on service that enables ICO participants to convert their fiat money or cryptocurrencies into Strat. The platform also integrated risk management and fraud prevention software Onfido that screens contributors against anti-money laundering watch-lists. The tool verifies documents that ICO participants submit as a part of the KYC process, as well.