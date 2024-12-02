Microsoft, Nasdaq team up for blockchain services

Microsoft’s Azure blockchain services will integrate with Nasdaq’s Financial Framework, which offers software for traders, exchanges and clearinghouses to interact with each other.

The collaboration will create a blockchain system that aims to helps different technologies work together for Nasdaq customers. For instance, the features will match buyers and sellers, and will manage the delivery, payment and settlement of transactions.

Nasdaq Financial Framework plans to offer customers the ability to use different blockchains through one common interface. This is desired to facilitate blockchain use and let customers choose which option is best for different situations.