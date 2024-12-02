Microsoft, NAB partner for biometric cardless ATMs

The proof of concept has been developed using Azure Cognitive Services, and the cloud-based application eliminates the need for physical cards or devices to access cash from the Automatic Teller Machine (ATMs). Thus, customers will be able to withdraw cash from an ATM using facial recognition technology and a PIN.

The innovation is meant not only to improve the customer experience by removing the need for a physical card, but also to reduce the risk of card fraud and skimming.

The ATM system does not store images, only the biometric data, and the data is held on Microsofts cloud. Microsoft mentioned that the data will be erased following the experiment, as the information will be used only for the purpose of authenticating the customer.