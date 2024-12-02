Microsoft, Mastercard fund CyberPeace Institute, an initiative to fight hackers

The CyberPeace Institute, headquartered in Geneva, aims to work with the international community to stop the internet from becoming ‘weaponised’, according to an Institute statement. Microsoft, Mastercard, and the Hewlett Foundation are among the Institute’s core funders. The organisation has an eight-member executive board and 14-member advisory board, which includes technical and legal experts as well as human rights advocates.

The organisation will work with a network of volunteers and experts in the public sector, academia, and civil society to respond to major cyberattacks that inflict harm on people, such as those that shut down hospitals, cripple businesses or suppress the work of advocacy organisations.

The Institute will work to influence global policy and international law on cyberattacks and hopes to promote ‘responsible behaviour’ among state and non-state actors. The organisation will also publish public reports on specific incidents and may provide technical support to groups that have been identified as victims of a hack.