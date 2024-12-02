Microsoft, Kroger to offer a connected store experience via digital shelf labelling

The labelling system is known as Enhanced Display for Grocery Environment, which Microsoft revealed in 2018, and replaces traditional paper price tags with digital displays that can be altered in real time -- so no more outdated or illegible tags. It can also display promotions and nutritional information as needed.

The system is connected with the Kroger app, and users can write a shopping list before they go to the store, and it will guide them once they get there. It works in tandem with the EDGE system to display a personalized image that will help customers spot the item they need on the shelf.

The same system helps employees find groceries for pickup orders, while ceiling-mounted cameras can spot out-of-stock items and gather valuable marketing data for Kroger, according to Bloomberg.