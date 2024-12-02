Microsoft invests in Grab for ID verification and AI services

As per the agreement, the Singapore-based company, Grab, will adopt Microsoft Azure platform as its cloud computing service, although the two companies didn’t disclose financial terms.

The partnership will allow Grab to use Microsoft’s product to scale its own digital platform. Grab also has its own payment service and makes food deliveries.

The companies said they would work on several technology projects, including new authentication measures such as facial recognition with built-in AI to replace the old-school method of checking IDs.

Grab and Microsoft plan to investigate the uses for natural language processing, machine learning and AI in Grab’s platform. These uses include map creation, fraud detection services and the ability for passengers to take a photo of their current location and have it translated into an actual address for the driver.