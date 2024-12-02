Microsoft integrates online payments to Skype professional account

Skype Professional Account is destined to small business owners, tutors, instructors and consultants. The new service merges features from third-party online payment platforms and Outlook, allowing users to accept payments, take bookings and record notes within Skype.

The account is said to be free of charge during the preview period; details about the pricing after this period weren’t uncovered. Users can sign up for the preview on the Skype website, the preview being available only in the US.