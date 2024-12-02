Microsoft, First Bank to support Nigerian SMEs in growing their businesses

FBN and Microsoft signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the purpose of providing SME’s value-added products, services and offerings, covering certain business support services, including access to premium content, business networks, capacity building initiatives and innovative offers of banking and technology services to First Bank’s SMEs.

The General Manager, Microsoft Nigeria, Akin Banuso said that initially, their work with SMEs was strongly focused on bringing them online to boost their productivity and competitiveness. Over the years, as they have worked with and learned from SMEs, their focus has evolved to provide them with a more holistic and game-changing offering, which is: access to technology, markets, finance, information, skills, and services.