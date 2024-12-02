Microsoft equips Windows Phone with NFC capability

The service will be available to Windows Insiders, a select group of users with Lumia 650, 950, and 950 XL devices. These users will be able to add Visa and MasterCard cards in partnership with Bank of America, BECU, First Tech Federal CreditUnion, People’s United, and Virginia Credit Union, with support from Chase, Fifth Third, and US Bank coming soon, according to businessinsider.com.

Microsoft’s entry to the space could help raise awareness across the general population, regardless of the benefits or uptake of Microsoft Wallet in particular, the site continues.

The wallet feature will be usable at over a million retail locations across the US that have the contactless payment symbol or the Microsoft Wallet logo at the point of sale.