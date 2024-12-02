Microsoft and Paycorp strike mPOS partnership

ZipZap mPOS, coupled with a Lumia smartphone, enables merchants to accept all card payments, issue e-receipts via SMS or email, and view a detailed transaction history via the free app or the online merchant portal. The combined package allows for enhanced business insight and management through Microsoft Office preloaded on Lumia.

ZipZap mPOS uses a smartphone or tablet to accept credit and debit card payments by connecting via Bluetooth or USB, to a separate ZipZap PIN pad. The system enables merchants to take card payments from clients instead of cash or EFTs. The ZipZap app is available for download on all current mobile operating systems but is the only mPOS solution compatible with Microsoft Windows.