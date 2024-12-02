Microsoft and Netsuite partner to launch ecommerce platform

Since all NetSuite customers use Microsoft Office, it is a logical movement for those two companies to integrate the products and enable users access to both from within a single interface, e-commercefacts.com reports. At the same time, Microsoft will integrate NetSuite’s cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning software that companies use to track their financial, supply chain and other operational data, to Office 365, the cloud-based office suite.

Furthermore Azure, the cloud computing service, will become NetSuite’s preferred cloud platform for building custom software enhancement to NetSuite. NetSuite will be able to connect to Microsoft’s business intelligence tools and enable customers to arrange business data by getting it into Excel spreadsheets. Customers can then build their own custom enhancements to NetSuite. Enabling customers to get more done through the broadening set of devices they interact with will fuel growth in the long run.

In the long run NetSuite is planning to connect the online and the in-store retail more efficiently. For this purpose NetSuite will develop the cloud-based Suite Commerce InStore platform, which is known to have taken NetSuite’s original omnichannel mantra and architecture, now applying it to retail environments. The ultimate goal of SuiteCommerce is to make the most of customer information and data for the customer themselves, as well as for the sales associates. Ultimately there shouldn’t be any distinction between what is happening with customers online and in-store.