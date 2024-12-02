Microsoft and Amazon to collaborate on Artificial Intelligence

The new partnership allows Microsoft users to access Alexa by saying “Cortana, open Alexa” on any device that supports Cortana. The option will first be available on desktops and later on expanded to Android and iOS devices.

Similarly, customers will be able to open Cortana via the Amazon Echo, Dot, Amazon Fire tablets as well as other smart speakers and have access to features like, making appointments, reminders, emails and others.

The collaboration between the two companies may be driven by a common desire to gain a stronger position in the mobile market, a segment in which each company has a small presence, observed Mark Beccue, principal analyst at Tractica, as cited by TechNews.com.