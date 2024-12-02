Microsoft and 21Vianet launch WebDirect payment services in China

Chinese users can now buy public cloud services of global standards directly from 21Vianet’s website, a China-based carrier-neutral internet data center services provider.

The rollout of the new service will allow customers to avail the cloud services soon after the payments are made through Alipay and UnionPay payment systems.

Window’s Azure is Microsoft’s cloud computing platform, launched in 2010, for creating, deploying and managing applications and services through the worldwide network of Microsoft’s datacenters.

21Vianet Group, a China-based company, is a provider of carrier-neutral internet data center services to internet enterprises, government units and blue-chip companies in China. 21Vianet acts as an operation unit for Azure, hosting the service in its data centers and managing customer relationships.