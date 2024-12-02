Micro-investing app Acorns to offer PayPal integration

Acorns, a micro-investing app with some 2.4 million investment accounts, said it will grant access for all US users beginning in early 2018.

When consumers log into their PayPal account, theyll be able to link their Acorns account right from the PayPal home screen. Once the accounts are linked, consumers can transfer funds, monitor their investments, make withdrawals and manage their account from the PayPal website and mobile apps. New Acorns customers can easily sign-up for an Acorns account directly from PayPal, according to the company.