Micolet expands to Poland, Netherlands

With this expansion, Micolet will be active in eight countries across Europe. The online marketplace is currently active in Spain, France, Portugal, UK, Italy, and Germany.

Currently, there are over 200,000 items on offer and the marketplace publishes more than 1,000 items for sale every day. In 2018, Micolet expanded to France, Italy, the UK, and Germany. In Germany, the company also enabled users to sell their stuff, something that is still not possible in every market.