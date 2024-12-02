Mexico to launch trade office in US

Additionally, Mexico pledges for developments in infrastructure to support cross-border expansion with the US, the Arizona Commerce Authority has informed, cited by the source.

The authority, together with the Arizona-Mexico Commission, the State Department of Transportation, the Arizona Office of Tourism and the city of Phoenix hosted a delegation of more than 70 Arizonans in Mexico City to open Arizona’s new trade office in the Mexican capital. Besides opening the Arizona State Trade and Investment Office, the delegation also held strategy meetings focusing on transportation, tourism and economic development.

As a result of the meetings, Mexican officials pledged to spend the equivalent of USD 1 billion on highway improvements, including federal Highway 15 from Nogales to Mexico City, to speed shipments of goods from central Mexico into the US.

Mexican leaders also announced that ProMéxico, Mexico’s federal foreign-trade agency, will open an office in Phoenix, Arizona officials said.