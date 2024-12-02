Mexico: Sr. Pago launches its card-based payment system

Provided in conjunction with MasterCard and Te Creemos, the Sr. Pago Card System is provided to individuals and small businesses in Mexico without the requirement of having a bank account.

The Sr. Pago payment system provides a chip-based debit card, a chip card reader that connects to any smartphone or tablet, and an app for managing transactions. This enables individuals and small businesses to accept credit card payment for the services they provide, transfer money to a MasterCard debit card, and make purchases with the card at MasterCard’s worldwide acceptance. The card reader will process both traditional magnetic strip cards as well as chip-based cards.

The Sr. Pago Card can be purchased at Best Buy and other retailers throughout Mexico as well as online via the Sr. Pago website.

Sr. Pago was founded in 2010 and has 3,000 customers and USD 700,000 in monthly transactions.