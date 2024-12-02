Mexico: B2C ecommerce on its way up

A yearly double digit growth rate in B2C ecommerce sales is expected to persist throughout 2016. “Music and Films” was the most popular category in Mexican B2C ecommerce in 2012. The most frequently used payment method was credit card, accounting for over a half of all transactions in 2012.

In terms of delivery, the majority of shoppers in Mexico would add items to their cart in order to benefit from free delivery. Mexican shoppers are the most engaged in m-commerce of all Latin American countries.

