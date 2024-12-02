Mexican ecommerce to thrive after trade deal with the US

Mexico`s ecommerce market could get a lift from a trade agreement with the administration of the US which doubles the value of goods that can be imported tax-free from the US, according to online businesses and experts.

The bilateral deal that is still under way would see Mexico double its minimum duty-free shipment threshold, a step that should benefit both express delivery companies and online retailers, such as Amazon.

The online market in Mexico, Latin America’s second-largest economy, was expected to be worth around USD 7 billion in 2018, according to market research firm Euromonitor International, though that figure represents a small fraction of total retail sales.