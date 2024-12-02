Mexican banks report card payments processing failures

As a result, some shops in the capital had put up signs informing customers that their payment systems were down and that they would only accept cash payments. Banorte, HSBC and Santander announced on their Twitter accounts that the problem was with the company that was processing card payments, and that they were working on finding a solution.

It was not immediately clear whether cards other than those issued by Banorte, HSBC and Santander were also affected, according to Reuters. The failure comes as the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is promoting the use of cards instead of cash in an attempt to clamp down on illicit cash and increase financial inclusion.