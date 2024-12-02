Mexican bank issues red alert after cyberattack against AXA insurance

In light of the security breach reported by AXA, the central bank said in a statement that as a precautionary measure some non-banking users of its electronic interbank payment system, known as the SPEI, “will operate through an alternative mechanism.”

Still, AXA said in a separate statement that it had detected a cyberattack on its connection to the SPEI but declared that no funds were lost and no client data was compromised, according to Mexico News Daily.

Banxico governor Alejandro Díaz de León said in May 2018 that a cyberattack in April 2018 that tapped into payment system connections cost five financial institutions over USD 15.3 million.