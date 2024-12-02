Mexican B2C ecommerce sales to boom in 2014 - report

Additionally, by 2017, the local market is expected to register the highest-growing rate out of the Latin American countries. A percentage of 17.6% is forecast for compound annual growth rate between 2012 and 2017, bringing the category total up to USD 15.11 billion.

A number of 10.4 million people, accounting for 21.3% of the internet user base, is expected to shop online, according to the eMarketer report, which highlights that there is a 16.5% increase in this segment year-over-year.

Annual internet user gains are expected to drop to 6.3% by 2017, when there will be 78.2 million web users, according to forecasts of the same report. Meanwhile, digital buyer growth rates will reach 10% that year.

71% of internet users have made at least one digital purchase already, according to estimates of The Competitive Intelligence Unit (CIU) survey.

Computers were the most likely vehicle for web purchases, cited by 84% of digital buyers while mobile phones were the second most popular device for digital purchases, the same survey notes.