Metropolitan Commercial Bank plans to issue MCO Visa Cards

The MCO Visa Card is a prepaid card, and it features high-end metal cards with no annual or monthly fees, airport lounge access for select cards, no-fee ATM withdrawals, tap-and-pay functionality, and no foreign transaction fees.

Reservations for the MCO Visa Card are made using the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App. This is a three-minute customer onboarding process, including ID verification. Through the Wallet app, customers can manage their card usage, transactions, and freeze or unfreeze their card with a single tap. So far, over 100,000 MCO Visa Cards have been reserved globally.

The Wallet app also enables users to securely buy, sell, store, send, and track cryptocurrencies, as well as it allows users to spend fiat currency converted from cryptocurrency without currency exchange fees.