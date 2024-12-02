Metropolitan Bank, MoneyGram to launch debit card deposit service

The person-to-person (P2P) money transfer option allows customers in the US to send money domestically through the MoneyGram app or via the MoneyGram website to other US recipients eligible debit cards.

Pricing for the debit card deposit service starts at USD 1.99 and allows customers to transfer funds to a bank account linked to the eligible debit card at any time, including weekends and holidays.

MoneyGram is an omnichannel money transfer and payment services that enables friends and family to send money for lifes daily needs in over 200 countries and territories.