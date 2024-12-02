Metro Supply Chain acquires delivery company Custom Delivery Solutions

Metro announced the deal on October 3, without disclosing a price. Custom Delivery Solutions is an asset-based provider with coverage across Canada that offers final mile deliveries of consumer items such as appliances and mattresses. It also offers truckload and less than truckload services.

Metro acquired another Canadian provider of so-called big-and-bulky deliveries, Total E-com Home Delivery, in 2018. Metro, with operations in North America and Europe, reports handling USD 15 billion of goods per year. The company offers logistics services and has more than 12 million square feet of warehousing. The companys investors include La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.