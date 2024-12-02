Metro Group, eBay, PayPal develop omnichannel undertakings

Under the undertakings of the omichannel approach, “The Inspiration Store” will be created in Bremen by 15 January 2015, which allows customers and retailers to experience the combination of store retail, online retail and mobile retail, evigo.com reports.

Customers can purchase products directly at the store, through digital displays inside and outside the store or online via smartphone or tablet, on the eBay Inspiration Store or The Inspiration Store sites. The assortment changes every two weeks and includes products from brands like Media Markt, Real and Galeria Kaufhof.

Assortment is based on a seasonal calendar and features categories like “Care and wellness” or “Gift ideas for Christmas.” Shoppers will have access to nearly 400 items from eBay traders and Metro Group’s retail brands Media Markt, Real and Galeria Kaufhof for every theme.

The Inspiration Store allows shoppers to shop in three different ways, and they can pay with traditional methods or with PayPal via mobile device. Purchases can be picked up at the local store or delivered to customers’ homes.

The Inspiration Store supports stationary trade, giving customers not only access to products through online and mobile channels but also allowing online businesses to have a physical platform for selling products.

The objective of the three-month initiative is to gain insight regarding omni-channel trade. After the three months, the experience will be evaluated.

