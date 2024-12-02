Metro Bank launches developer portal for open banking

Built in collaboration with Google’s Apigee team, the self-service portal allows access to the bank’s PSD2 API documentation and sandbox, providing integration with the bank. Developers will also be able to access the API documentation and test out simple API queries that return sample data.

The UK-based bank has already launched its Account Information Service and plans to unveil further APIs, including a Payment Initiation Service.

Metro Bank officials declared that PSD2 has the power to shake up UK banking and inject more competition and choice into the market. By working with Apigee API management, the bank’s developer portal will provide third parties with the building blocks they need to develop more products.