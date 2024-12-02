MetaViewer now integrates with Microsoft 365 on its AP automation tool

MetaViewer Paperless Automation brings robotic process automation (RPA) functionality to companies struggling with an over-abundance of paper, tedious, manual processes, and limited visibility into the payables process. MetaViewer is built-in OCR and is meant to automate accounts payable, through its tight integration with Microsoft Dynamics ERPs, now including Business Central.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is a business management solution designed for small- to medium-sized companies that features increased financial visibility, charts updated in real-time and an end-to-end view of the supply chain for streamlined processes and more strategic business decision-making.

By adding Business Central to MetaViewers line-up of Microsoft Dynamics ERP integrations, businesses can experience the efficiency of paperless automation and RPA technology merged with the power of Dynamics 365 in the cloud.