MetaNeural starts accepting Bitcoin and New York Coin as payment methods

New York Coin is now required at the purchase of their trial Expert Advisor.

MetaNeural is a trading company that uses neural network and artificial intelligence technology to navigate the financial markets, implemented using various trading platforms.

Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer (PTP) digital currency technology which operates with no central authority or banks. It was launched in 2008 and is traded within a global network of computers. Bitcoins, the digital currency, can be transferred without going through banks or clearing houses, reducing fees involved in the services.