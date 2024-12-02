Metadomo, an AI-powered loyalty payments and Web3 gateway platform, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with FTS.Money.

FTS.Money is a fintech company based in Hong Kong that specialises in global payments and the modernisation of financial infrastructure.

This strategic partnership will enable Metadomo to access local payment methods for processing payments and making payouts to consumers in developing markets, such as Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Cambodia, Bangladesh, and the Philippines.

This collaboration positions Metadomo to optimise its platform, preparing it for simplified on- and off-ramping of cryptocurrencies in these rapidly growing regions, contingent upon regulatory frameworks permitting such actions. By leveraging FTS.Money's payment infrastructure, Metadomo strengthens its ability to provide universal spending power for loyalty points and digital assets, aiming to unlock billions in dormant loyalty value and encourage widespread Web3 adoption.

Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) highlights both companies’ proactive approach to navigating the dynamic regulatory landscape for digital assets, ensuring that Metadomo is well-prepared to seize the opportunities in these markets as regulations evolve.

With access to FTS.Money’s local network capabilities, Metadomo will empower its enterprise clients in the blockchain and Web3 sectors, by providing scalable and efficient payment solutions tailored to local requirements. These capabilities are set to launch with the upcoming release of Metadomo’s upgraded app, further reinforcing its position in loyalty payments and Web3 onboarding.

Other developments from FTS.Money

In November 2024, FTS.Money and Nano integrated sustainable practices into financial technology, combining eco-friendly initiatives with efficient payment solutions to encourage community engagement and responsible consumption. The partnership merged FTS.Money’s payment infrastructure with Nano’s sustainability model, facilitating secure transactions, donations, and rewards while expanding market reach.

Both companies were aligned with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), promoting responsible consumption and community-focused financial practices. Additionally, Nano utilised FTS.Money’s revenue-sharing model to fund sustainability programs.