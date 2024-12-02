MetaBank rolls out reloadable prepaid card with travel features

Meta delivers innovative payment, community banking, and financing solutions to its business partners. Based on feedback from members of the American Automobile Association (AAA) and consumer preference, the AAA MemberPay Card’s features are intended to meet the demand for a single-source prepaid solution with broad capabilities.

The new product, EMV-enabled, pairs GPR features, such as multiple load options, card personalisation, companion cards and cardholder email and text alerts, with travel benefits that include Visa’s Zero Liability Policy for added fraud protection, emergency cash replacement, emergency card replacement and lost luggage reimbursement at no additional cost to the cardholder.

Moreover, the AAA MemberPay Card offers a vast fee-free ATM network in the US. It also has low fee structures, with no monthly fee for the first 90 days and no fee thereafter with a USD 10 monthly reload. Load options include direct deposit, ACH bank transfers, credit and debit and mobile app remote deposit.