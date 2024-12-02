MetaBank extends partnership with EML Payments

Under the agreement, MetaBank was named as EML Payments’ preferred prepaid provider, supporting a wide range of payments solutions that includes general purpose reloadable (“GPR”), gift and incentive cards, as well as virtual business-to-business payments. MetaBank will work with EML Payments as an issuing partner.

MetaBank offers a suite of solutions that includes prepaid, ACH origination, wire transfers, and more. It has issued them in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers, sponsors, and other businesses.