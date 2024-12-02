MetaBank enters strategic agreement with hyperWALLET

The bank will become hyperWALLET’s second issuing bank in the US, issuing corporate payment cards and facilitating ACH payments for their business clients.

MetaBank, through its Meta Payment Systems (MPS) division, delivers financial products that change the way people use, borrow and manage money. MPS focuses on offering specific product solutions in the following areas: prepaid cards, credit products, ACH origination and ATM sponsorship.

hyperWallet delivers payment technologies to organizations which require a way to access the global financial network. The company has become a provider of online and mobile payment, international payments, card products and financial technology solutions to customers in Canada, the US and internationally since 2000.