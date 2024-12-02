Meta partners with ONDC





Following this announcement, Meta’s partnership with the Open Network for Digital Commerce will enable and educate small businesses and companies on how to optimise the manner in which they develop secure and efficient conversational buyer and seller experiences. This procedure is expected to take place on WhatsApp through an ecosystem of business and technical solution providers and suppliers.

At the same time, the Open Network for Digital Commerce will strengthen and improve the way these business service providers become seller applications, bringing the businesses they work with to the ONDC network and accelerating the overall drive of commerce in the industry.







More information on Meta’s partnership with Open Network for Digital Commerce

For the next two years, the firms will digitally optimise five lakh MSMEs through the use of the Meta Small Business Academy. This solution was developed in order to improve and accelerate the development of small businesses and firms, as well as to provide them with the needed certification for entrepreneurs and marketers to gain critical digital marketing knowledge and skills. Moreover, this is expected to strengthen the company’s process of development and expansion of applications across the region of India.

In addition, Meta will provide its services in order to improve Sahayak, ONDC’s WhatsApp chatbot. The tool is expected to meet the needs, preferences, and expectations of its customers by optimising the services offered as a single point of seller communication, as well as client communication for Open Network for Digital Commerce.

Open Network for Digital Commerce will continue its strategy of accelerating and democratising the overall digital landscape of the region by giving MSMEs the possibility to build digital visibility and develop their business. As the marketing processes and reaching a wider audience represent important steps in a company’s growth plan, this collaboration is expected to digitally improve these firms, as well as to enable them to connect with their customer base in a more secure way, across a wider region.

As India’s digital development continues to evolve, Meta and ONDC will continue to provide small businesses with the needed solutions in order to accelerate their digital presence, as well as to benefit from digital inclusion. The strategic deal builds on the government’s strategy for a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) development.



