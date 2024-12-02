



Consumers can purchase the latest Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S headsets with a 0% APR 12-month payment plan through Klarna. This plan includes the hardware along with a subscription to Meta Horizon+, with prices starting at GBP 29.99 per month.











Through this initiative, shoppers can spread the cost over time using Klarna’s flexible payment solution. Additionally, for Klarna, this feature represents a significant step into the growing market of gaming and virtual experiences.

The ‘Play Now, Pay Later’ feature was first introduced in 2024 in the US for the Quest 3 and was later extended to the Quest 3S upon its launch. This feature was made available in the US through a partnership with Affirm, allowing users to pay US 20 per month for the Quest 3S over 24 months, or US 30 per month for the Quest 30.



BNPL, an option for the gaming sector

According to Statista, the video gaming market in the UK is one of the largest in the EU, with a total of 38.95 million gamers in 2025. Approximately 55% of the population is embracing gaming as a leisure activity, and the UK’s video game market is valued at GBP 13.05 billion. Additionally, in 2024, online sales accounted for approximately 98.6% of video game sales in the UK.

With these statistics, the growing demand for an optimal customer experience is becoming more evident. Payment methods like Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) offer a practical option for users, allowing them to access products or services without making a full upfront payment. Additionally, this flexible payment method enables users to participate in premium events or major games by breaking the costs into manageable instalments.