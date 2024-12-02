Messaging app Line expands mobile payment service in Taiwan

The Line Pay digital wallet, which has a maximum balance of USD 3,070, can pay for purchases in nearly 30 local stores - mostly online merchants such as ET Mall, beauty brand 86 Shop, online bookstore Kingstone.com.tw and digital music service KKBOX.

Lines digital wallet service in Taiwan will compete head-to-head against the services of Pi Mobile Technology, a mobile payment arm of Taiwanese Web portal PChome Online, and a mobile payment app run by group-purchasing website Gomaji.