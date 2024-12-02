MessagePay integrates with AKUVO to streamline collections process

This partnership seeks to improve the payment experience for borrowers managing delinquent accounts by introducing more accessible and user-friendly self-service options. AKUVO’s Virtual Collector is designed to empower borrowers to independently manage overdue accounts, minimizing the need for direct involvement from collection agents.

By incorporating MessagePay's technology, the platform now offers borrowers the ability to make payments directly within the Virtual Collector system. This integration ensures payment information is automatically tracked within AKUVO’s collections platform, providing both convenience for borrowers and operational transparency for financial institutions.





MessagePay emphasized the transformative potential of its integration with AKUVO’s Virtual Collector, highlighting how embedding its payment technology simplifies the payment process. This innovation is designed to enable borrowers to resolve their financial obligations more efficiently, aligning with MessagePay’s vision for modernized collections.

The company views this development as a pivotal step toward faster resolutions and enhanced customer satisfaction, setting a new standard for collections management. AKUVO echoed these sentiments by outlining the dual benefits of the integration. For borrowers, the addition of MessagePay enhances the ease of managing past-due commitments through seamless payment options.

Providing transparency and efficiency

For financial institutions, the collaboration offers increased transparency and operational efficiency, as payment data is integrated directly into AKUVO’s platform. This streamlined approach strengthens collections management while providing financial institutions with valuable insights into the payment process, further supporting their operational goals.

This integration represents a shared commitment to modernizing the collections process through innovative technology. By leveraging MessagePay's secure, flexible, and user-friendly payment solutions, the collaboration aims to deliver a frictionless experience for borrowers while enhancing efficiency for financial institutions.

The partnership reflects an evolving approach to account management, where advanced digital tools improve operational processes and customer satisfaction in the financial services sector.