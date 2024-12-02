



Mesh is an all-in-one travel and expense management platform for global enterprises. It combines corporate cards, expense management, and travel bookings to modernise the entire T&E lifecycle. Features include AI automation, customisable policies, and multi-currency support, which simplify global spending, reduce costs, and ensure compliance.

This collaboration combines Mesh Payments' advanced expense management and card infrastructure with SoFi Bank's adaptable financial framework and Galileo's contemporary, customisable API-driven payment processing system.

Unifying these capabilities in a cohesive ecosystem allows Mesh Payments to upgrade enterprise expense management, minimise inefficiencies, and offer innovative solutions to clients with greater speed.

SoFi Bank's role as Mesh Payments' sponsor bank highlights its growing strengths in commercial payment services. As one of the select few sponsor banks providing an integrated approach, SoFi Bank's partnership with Galileo addresses the inefficiencies that often occur when fintech companies depend on different providers for banking and payment infrastructure.

Key advantages of the partnership

Faster product development – SoFi Bank’s sponsorship programme leverages Galileo’s technology platform, removing traditional inefficiencies among different providers and facilitating quicker delivery of upgraded features and services.

Compliance expertise – as a subsidiary of SoFi governed by federal banking regulations, Galileo ensures that enterprises receive solutions that meet stringent compliance standards, instilling confidence in secure and dependable financial operations.

Upgraded operational efficiency – by using real-time data, automation, and centralised insights into spending, enterprises experience improved compliance and minimised delays.

Supporting midmarket businesses and enterprises, Mesh Payments handles over USD 1 billion in annual payment volume. The platform equips organisations with a complete solution that combines virtual and physical corporate cards, automated expense tracking, and travel management. By providing centralised visibility and automating various processes, Mesh enables enterprises to reduce delays, minimise errors, and uphold compliance, ensuring simplified financial operations across all teams.