Mesh Payments launches automated payments solution ProcurePay

Mesh ProcurePay connects to any ERP or procurement system, creating a seamless, automated workflow from PO to payment.











Speaking about the new product, executives from Mesh Payments explained that companies no longer have to go through manual and expensive procurement processes that lack the flexibility and real-time capabilities of modern spend management. They are happy to bring new safeguards and control to the critical payment piece of procurement and help companies save money by taking advantage of consolidated payment incentives too.

ProcurePay is one of the first procurement payment solutions that seamlessly connects with any ERP and procurement system for unprecedented payment flexibility, improved interdepartmental collaboration, faster month-end reconciliations, and enhanced compliance with embedded spend policy controls. In addition, ProcurePay is flexible enough to support a PO-driven process for both online and in-store purchases with synced virtual and Plug and Pay physical cards, ensuring buyers can pay for purchase orders in 200+ currencies in over 140 countries worldwide.

After trying out ProcurePay, officials from the digital adoption platform WalkMe said Mesh’s payments solution has become an integral part of their procurement process. The value it brings in terms of control, visibility, and enhanced compliance for every credit card payment is significant, and consolidating all of their credit card payment spend helps them to maximise spend incentives too.

The launch of ProcurePay comes on the heels of 3X growth in 1H 2023 and significant new product capabilities to help companies save money and streamline finance workflows, as well as competitive customer wins across technology and financial services sectors, including several Fortune 100 companies, as per Mesh Payments.





What does Mesh Payments do?

Mesh is one of the fastest-growing spend management platform in the US and uniquely meets the needs of global companies. Finance teams rely on Mesh to power global spend, automate manual accounting tasks, and optimise finance workflows.