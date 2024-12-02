Mesh Payments introduces new travel management platform

The solution features integrated corporate cards, automated travel policy enforcement, as well as AI-enabled expense management tools specifically designed for global companies. The rise of gig economy, coupled with global, remote workforce and travel policy overhauls has increased the need for flexible and automated travel payment solutions that offer enterprises the necessary tools to make efficient and near-instant payments, as well as have access to detailed expense management kits.





What Mesh Travel Management can offer

The company’s new service capabilities include, among others, flexibility when using preferred and multiple travel companies, as well as a unique blend of online and offline booking options to best meet the specific travel needs of different regions across the globe. At the same time, the AI-enabled travel and expense spend management comes provides detailed charts based on users’ experience to streamline workflows, while the multi-currency corporate cards option enhances the spending flexibility for international travels and saves money on cross-border payments.

Finally, global enterprises opting for Mesh Payments’ new suite of tools can benefit from global compliance on all expenses using both virtual and physical cards, as well as global visibility and reporting capabilities across teams and offices, which can provide better budgeting.

New and existing customers of Mesh Payments can access the company’s travel management kit for free until the end of 2023, with additional pricing details to follow later this year.





About Mesh Payments

Founded in Israel and headquartered in the US, Mesh Payments is a renowned travel and expense management platform for corporates. It is backed by industry leaders and investors such as Tiger Global, Alpha Wave, and Entrée Capital and trusted by dozens of companies activating in various fields, including Riskified, Papaya Global, and True Accord.

Finance and travel teams rely on Mesh to boost their travel management, automate manual accounting tasks, and optimise spend and finance workflows. The company recently partnered with Global-e, a cross-border ecommerce provider, which leverages Mesh’s expanding product offerings.