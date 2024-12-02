Mesh Payments expands its platform





Following this announcement, companies and businesses will be enabled to operate globally across international entities, as well as to settle in local currencies and issue local cards by using a single unified platform.

The expansion of the platform across the world comes after the development of 1H 2023, the company’s product capabilities and offerings that were designed to offer firms the possibility to save money and increase finance team productivity. Furthermore, the expansion aims to automate manual tasks, receipt collection, and spend workflows with a unified spend management system across multiple entities. According to the press release, this will eliminate the manual and time-consuming processes around international subsidiary spend management in order to make the process more effective and secure.











More details on the announcement

Throughout the expansion, Mesh unified the summarised activities of its dashboards across all entities, which automatically synced all transaction details to the associated general ledger.

Included in the list of specific global capabilities are the ERP integrations (a product that will automatically code and post transactions to local instances of the ERP while using a robust and secure list of ERP integrations), localised operations and local currencies (which manage spend by provisioning cards in the local currency, such as EU countries, the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, with embedded policy enforcement that improves the overall control of entity, individual, and business unit transactions), as well as localised and embedded policy enforcement (which has the ability to set and enforce local spend policies while offering requirements and rules that are applied before any transaction is made).

Furthermore, global compliance is also included in the list of capabilities, referring to multiple areas, such as local compliance (ability to itemise VAT and taxation across all entities), subsidiary-level tax compliance and reporting offerings, as well as receipt matching automation and itemisation compliance (with direct integrations for HRIS systems and ERP). Entities will be enabled to fund reimbursements from their local bank accounts for employees in the local currencies as well, in a safe and efficient manner.



Mesh Payments’ product expansions

Mesh Payments is a US-based financial automation platform that offers its clients and finance managers more granular control and the capability to use their corporate spend.

The platform expanded integration with QuickBooks in December 2022. It was designed to offer growing and mid-market companies advanced functionality in order to enhance their development process. It was set to reinforce its aim to provide mid-market businesses with the possibility to grow with QuickBooks and maximize efficiency and cost savings with finance automation.





