Meru Cabs partners Citrus Pay to launch in-app wallet

While travelling, the application is set to track the GPS locations of one’s travel, and accordingly the service charges would be deducted from the wallet without clicking any button.

In order to use the service, users have to load cash into the mobile wallet using netbanking, debit or credit cards, and then they can order a Meru cab using their application. If the users’ GPS is on, the app will note down their starting point, and calculate the total distance covered. Additionally, the app will track the live positioning of the cab, suggest routes and inform the estimated time travel.

Once the ride is over, the amount based on the distance travelled would be automatically deducted from the mobile wallet powered by Citrus Pay; which can also be used for transactions at third-party outlets. Other cab providers are also in talk with Citrus Pay to embed this mechanism in their systems.

Ola Cabs, another player in the Indian taxi industry, has also introduced their cash-less travel mechanism recently, wherein customers need not look out for cash after the travel, and can pay using their mobile app.