Merlin Entertainments takes on global digitalisation with Adyen's payment platform

Adopting Adyen’s single payments platform supports Merlin Entertainments’ future expansion globally by transforming payments from a bottleneck into a streamlined process that improves the experience for its customers while driving conversion rates.

Merlin Entertainments is one of the world’s largest attraction operators, with destination theme park resorts like Alton Towers to city centre locations like the Coca-Cola London Eye, as well as global attractions like LEGOLAND Parks and Discovery Centres, Sea Life, and Madame Tussauds.

Adyen will process payments across all services under Merlin Enterprises, ranging from quick service restaurants, hotels and accommodation, retail, annual memberships, wearables, and ticketing.

Moreover, Adyen’s global payment platform helps the company achieve its growth objectives within its existing portfolio, and support the roll out of new attractions around the world.