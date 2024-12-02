Meritus Payments Solutions appoints Joseph B. Daly as SVP of Operations

Mr. Daly has previously held management roles at Comdata Network, where he has served first as senior vice president and general manager of enterprise solutions and later as executive vice president of strategy and operations. Before joining Comdata, Mr. Daly has led the execution of a risk-based operational, financial and information technology internal audit plan for the Ceridian Corporation. His credits also include work as an executive consultant for Hewlett Packard and DST Healthcare Solutions, where he has instituted a systemic approach to project management and reengineered the customer service and account executive organizations.



Meritus provides international payment solutions that include mobile, credit and debit cards, gift and loyalty cards, fraud management, Automated Clearing House (ACH) and more. Proprietary products such as an internet-based payment platform, Payment XP, Recurring Billing Manager, Fraud XP and Chargeback Management System, allow companies to conduct business everywhere.

In recent news, Meritus Payment Solutions has rolled out its Chargeback Management System (CBMS).