Meritus Payment enters partnership with X-Cart

As per the agreement, Meritus Payment Solutions’ proprietary gateway, Payment XP, will be available through X-Cart to upgrade their payment platform offerings. The partnership enables X-Cart merchants to accept all forms of payment through their website from anywhere in the world.

X-Cart is a PHP ecommerce platform that powers more than 30,000 online checkouts in the world.

Meritus provides international payment solutions that include mobile, credit and debit cards, gift and loyalty cards, fraud management, Automated Clearing House (ACH) and more. Proprietary products such as an internet-based payment platform, Payment XP, Recurring Billing Manager, Fraud XP and Chargeback Management System, allow companies to conduct business everywhere.