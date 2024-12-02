MeReal Biometrics, Unikeys develop biometric payment card for cryptocurrencies

The UKey card can be used in contact and contactless mode. The UKey card acts as a portable vault that stores cryptocurrencies and tokens by ensuring the digital passwords known as “private keys” are highly protected. UKey’s technology also provides a solution to recovering private keys if a card is lost or stolen. The fingerprint sensor restricts use of the UKey card to the proper cardholder and replaces the need to provide further authentication.

Earlier this year MeReal reached a partnership agreement with France-based access control and security solution provider EuroStation to offer a fingerprint smart card to its customers.