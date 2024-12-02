MeReal Biometrics launches smart card Keyper

Keyper is Java Card compliant, and it allows upgrades of existing smart cards to a fingerprint card through transfer of their applications on to the new card, without any need for redesign. This means that programmes running payment wallets, credit cards, and cryptocurrency vaults can be relocated to Keyper.

Moreover, the new smart card features three communication techniques: contact, contactless, and sound waves. It is compatible with all PC and smart card readers. It can also be used with Android and iOS smartphones, any telephone line, as well as on tablets and laptops, and as it comes with a tamper resistant chip, it enables secure exchange of data between the card and any external device or software.

Keyper requires charging once a quarter, but the charging time has been decreased from two hours down to 1.5 hours. The new card includes radio frequency identification (RFID), near field communication (NFC) and the EuroPay, MasterCard, Visa standard (EMV) chip capabilities.