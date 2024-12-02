Mercury launches combined mobile payments, rewards, gift card

Consumers can use the Mercury StoreCard as a gift card or a reloadable stored-value card to earn cash back loyalty rewards on every StoreCard purchase. The Mercury StoreCard can also be converted into a digital gift card via Apple Passbook or an Android marketplace app, allowing consumers to pay for purchases with either their physical card or smartphones. Consumers can also use their smartphones to view their Mercury StoreCard’s balances, manually or automatically reload their cards, send custom-printed gift cards to their family and friends, and share promotional gift cards via social media.

Mercury StoreCard is set to be available to select customers in February 2014, with a broader rollout planned for mid-year.

In recent news, US provider of integrated sales quoting and e-commerce software VARStreet has entered a collaboration with Mercury Payment Systems to offer payment processing and revenue generation solutions to its customers.