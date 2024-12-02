Merchant Warehouse teams up with TabbedOut

This partnership is timed with the launch of TabbedOuts Periscope dashboard, a merchant marketing solution that enables restaurant and bar owners and general managers to understand who their consumers are, how much they spend, what they like to eat and drink, and whether they had a positive or negative experience. With that knowledge, the venue owner or general manager can send tailored, contextual offers to the patron to either reward their most loyal customers, bring back long-lost customers, or re-engage customers that had a poor experience.

The partnership between Merchant Warehouse and TabbedOut provides enhanced integration and distribution of TabbedOut across a number of venues in the hospitality industry. This allows patrons to pay with mobile apps, which in turn provides merchants with data that can be used to execute enhanced marketing through Periscope.

TabbedOut is a venture-backed company approaching customer loyalty via mobile payments. Their mobile app is integrated with POS systems, enabling customers to pay bills, split checks, and redeem incentives directly from their phones.

Merchant Warehouse is payment service provider, offering solutions for payment processing services and product innovation to help online and brick-and-mortar merchants, agents, POS developers and VARs grow their businesses.

In September 2013, Merchant Warehouse entered a partnership with US mobile commerce platform provider ROAM Data, a subsidiary of French-based provider of payment services Ingenico.